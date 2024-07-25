Suspect Killed in Officer Involved Shooting in Salina

On Wednesday, July 24th 2024 at approximately 7:21 P.M. Officers with the Salina Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of N. 12th Street, Salina, in reference to an individual at the location who had an outstanding felony warrant for their arrest.

Officers encountered several subjects, some having warrants and they were taken into custody. At this time, one of the initial individuals having the felony warrant barricaded himself and another subject inside the building. As police were attempting contact with the barricaded subject, on scene assistance was given by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

During the incident, rounds were fired by law enforcement officers. The suspect was shot by law enforcement officers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved shooting has been turned over to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) who is presently on scene.

Any further information or statements regarding the shooting will be made by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.