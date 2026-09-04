Supporters Celebrate Youth Campus

Supporters celebrated a new milestone Thursday at Central Kansas Mental Health Center. The organization officially opened its new Youth Campus with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

Located at 124 Iowa Ave, the community-based services for children and youth are available to children experiencing behavioral health challenges.

These services are meant to meet the individual needs of the children and youth who experience significant emotional or behavioral issues. Four dedicated group rooms were added to the new campus to offer groups every week and create specialized, age-appropriate spaces.

According to the organization, youth services are one of CKMHC’s fastest-growing areas of care. Statewide data reflects what CKMHC is seeing locally—according to Mental Health America, approximately 20% of youth in Kansas experienced a major depressive episode in the past year. CKMHC continues to see increasing referrals, including among younger children who need early, developmentally appropriate intervention. In 2025, more than 1,700 youth received care through CKMHC. The growth of its youth programs and the new Youth Campus are a direct response to the needs of the communities it serves.

CKMHC purchased the building at 124 Iowa Avenue in 2024, with construction beginning in fall 2025. The renovation added approximately 2,700 square feet of space to better support the growing demand for youth services. The project doubled the number of group rooms and added specialized spaces for sensory therapy, play therapy, and wraparound services, while also providing flexible space for community- and school-based staff.

To learn more about the new Youth Campus, explore available programs, or get in touch with the team, visit https://www.ckmhc.org/