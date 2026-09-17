Former Junction City Officer Indicted

A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a former Junction City Police Officer for demanding sexual favors from a victim.

According to court documents, Troy Dwayne Watson, 55, of High Point, North Carolina, was indicted on one count of bribery.

Watson formerly served as a police officer with the Junction City Police Department. Between October 2021 and April 2022, Watson is accused of soliciting sexual favors from a confidential informant under the guise that he would in turn provide the victim with favorable resolutions with the government on then-pending criminal matters.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Walton is prosecuting the case.