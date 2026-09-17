Applequists Gift $300,000 to Salina Tech

The Applequist family has donated $300,000 to Salina Area Technical College to support the college’s Machining and Manufacturing Technology program and provide students with access to modern, industry-standard equipment.

According to the school, the donation will give students hands-on experience with the same advanced technology they will encounter in today’s manufacturing and machining industries.

The donation is deeply connected to the Applequist family’s history in manufacturing and machining. Roy’s father, Quintin Applequist, grew up as a farmer’s son and began developing his machining skills as a young person while working at a machine shop in Smolan. Those skills led him to establish and run Roberts Industries in Salina from 1947 to 1976, and later led his son, Roy Applequist, to establish and run Great Plains Manufacturing from 1976 to 2016.

The Applequist’s connection to Salina Area Technical College dates back decades. Some of the original equipment used in the college’s machine shop was acquired while Quintin was on the founding board of Salina Vo-Tech.

Today, the Applequist family’s connection to manufacturing continues through several family-owned businesses directly involved in machining and manufacturing. These businesses consist of Applequist Manufacturing located in Smith Center, Concordia Technologies located in Concordia, and A&B Machine located in Salina. Through these businesses, the family has seen firsthand the growing need for skilled machinists and the challenges employers face in finding qualified workers locally.

“With a considerable number of industries in the Salina area that need skilled machinists, we are pleased to be able to equip Salina Tech with some late-model equipment for their machinist training program,” said Roy Applequist.

The donation will help Salina Area Technical College continue preparing students for careers in a field that remains an important part of the regional economy.

“This donation marks a pivotal moment for both the Machining and Manufacturing Technology program and Salina Area Technical College as a whole. It will allow us to train students on modern equipment that they will encounter when they enter the workforce. Machines that would otherwise be unattainable for a program of this size. The added

capacity will also give us the opportunity to grow the program for the future, with the goal of eventually becoming a two-year program that provides even more opportunities for students to develop their skills and prepare for successful careers,” said Ron Smith, Machining and Manufacturing Instructor.

Salina Area Technical College will host an open house once the new equipment arrives. The event will allow community members, area employers, and prospective students to see the equipment and learn more about the Machining and Manufacturing program.