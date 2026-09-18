PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 4 Recap

Another week is complete in the 2026 fall season in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1.

Maize High and Derby are tied atop the AVCTL 1 football standings with identical 2-0, 1-0 records while Salina South is currently in 5th place with a 1-1, 0-1 record.

Derby sits alone atop the AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer standings with a 5-0-0, 0-0-0 record while Maize South and Valley Center are tied for 2nd with identical 4-1-0, 0-0-0 records. Salina South is currently in 6th place with a 3-2-1, 0-0-0 record.

Maize South is in 1st place in the AVCTL 1 volleyball standings with a 10-1, 3-0 record, while Maize South is currently 2nd with a 7-4, 3-1 record and Salina South is in 3rd place with a 6-8, 3-1 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team went 1-2 in the Ark City tournament on Saturday. The Lady Colts defeated Ark City 2-0 but lost 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Goddard. The Lady Colts got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Maize High and 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Wichita Life Prep on Saturday. The Colts lost 4-1 against Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 32-28 against Eisenhower on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Saina South 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Independent 8-0 on Saturday. … The Panther football team defeated Hutchinson 55-13 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against Salina South. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Circle 8-0 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Salt Hawks defeated Wichita West 2-0 on Saturday. … The Salt Hawk football team lost 55-13 against Derby on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team dropped both matches in a triangular on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 2-1 against Mill Valley and 2-0 against Andover Central. The Lady Eagles swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita North 5-4 on Saturday. … The Eagle football team defeated Salina South 48-6 on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team has had a week away from action and took a 10-1, 3-0 record into action at Aquinas for a triangular on Thursday. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday when they lost 2-1 in overtime against Wichita Southeast in the championship match of the Maize South tournament. … The Maverick football team defeated Valley Center 48-20 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Cougars defeated 2-1 against Concordia. The Lady Cougars lost 2-0 against Abilene, 2-0 against Beloit, 2-0 against Hillsboro and 2-0 against Smoky Valley. The Lady Cougars split a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Derby and defeating Hutchinson 2-0. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team lost to Hays 4-3 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Salina South tournament. The Cougars tied Andover Central 2-2 on Saturday. The Cougars defeated Salina Central 6-1 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team lost 48-6 against Maize High on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team went 1-2 on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. The Lady Hornets defeated Wichita East 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Hesston and lost 2-0 against Andover High. The Lady Hornets split a pair of matches in a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Maize High. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team defeated Liberal 2-1 on Thursday in the 2nd round of the Wichita South tournament. The Hornets defeated Circle 9-1 on Saturday. … The Hornet football team lost 48-20 against Maize South on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 1 0 2 0

Derby 1 0 2 0

Maize South 1 0 1 1

Campus 0 0 0 2

Salina South 0 1 1 1

Valley Center 0 1 1 1

Hutchinson 0 1 0 2

Friday, September 11

Eisenhower 32. Campus 28

Derby 55, Hutchinson 13

Maize 48, Salina South 6

Maize South 48, Valley Center 20

Friday, September 18

Salina South at Hutchinson

Campus at Derby

Maize South at Maize

Valley Center at Andover

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Derby 5 0 0 0 0 0

Maize South 4 1 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 4 1 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 3 1 0 0 0 0

Maize 4 2 0 0 0 0

Salina South 3 2 1 0 0 0

Campus 1 5 0 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 10 1 3 0

Maize 7 4 3 1

Salina South 6 8 3 1

Derby 6 3 2 2

Valley Center 2 10 1 2

Campus 3 11 1 4

Hutchinson 1 7 1 4