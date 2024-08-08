Student Documentary Captures Custom Harvester Lifestyle

Unpredictable weather, equipment breakdowns and technology issues are part of the deal for the custom harvesting crews that traverse the Great Plains each summer chasing the next field ready to cut. Recently released by Fort Hays State University’s Tiger Media Network, the student documentary “Life on the Harvest Run” captures the story of two Kansas-based custom crews, the frustrations they face and whether or not the next generation is willing to take on those challenges.

“The harvest life is so spontaneous and so not planned from day to day,” custom harvest crew member Rebecca Froese said during the film. “There’s a lot of adverse and strange conditions that throw themselves at us in harvest – rain, equipment breakdowns, you name it.”

Custom harvesters travel the country each summer to harvest crops for farmers or businesses that may not own the necessary large-scale or specialized equipment needed for harvesting or for producers facing time constraints during the busy fieldwork season. The work of these crews helps ensure crops are harvested efficiently and effectively.

“With harvesting, you’ve got to be crazy to be doing it,” said Brad Befort, a custom harvester, during the film. “It’s almost like you’re just a little boy that’s grown up and you’re playing with bigger toys in the sandbox than you did when you were little.”

The film focuses on two family operations – Brad Befort Harvesting in Hays and Froese Brothers Inc. in Inman. To produce the documentary, three FHSU students – Ryan Schuckman, Raegan Neufeld and John Billinger – interviewed active and retired custom harvesters from 20 to 91 years old to get a mix of present and past perspectives on the unique job.

“We were able to get a really interesting perspective from everyone,” Shuckman said in a press release about the film. “I am very proud of how we made the story, took what everyone said in the interviews, and made a really interesting documentary.”

The full documentary was released on July 25, the result of a summer internship with TMN. All three students are studying digital media production and journalism, meaning the project was a real-world glimpse into their potential future careers.

“One goal of Tiger Media Network is to give students a look into what the real-world working environment might be,” said Nick Schwien, director of TMN. “We want our FHSU students to stand out to potential employers when they apply for jobs post-graduation. Experiences like this fit perfectly into the Department of Informatics approach to preparing today’s students for tomorrow’s workforce.”

More than just a student project, “Life on the Harvest Run” captures the spirit and camaraderie of a family tradition filled with challenges and triumphs. This behind-the-scenes view of custom harvest crews also shares an important perspective on what it takes to get wheat from a farmer’s field to a consumer’s plate.

“Not only are we learning how to work as a team, but we’re also learning about events and history we wouldn’t have known otherwise,” Billinger said in the release. “It helps preserve their stories and experiences for generations to come.”

_ _ _

Watch the full “Life on the Harvest Run” documentary at https://www.youtube.com/TigerMediaNetwork.