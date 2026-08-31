State Farm Dividend Payments Rolling Out in Kansas

Starting this week, eligible State Farm Mutual auto customers in Kansas will begin receiving notifications about their upcoming dividend payments as part of the company’s one-time $5 billion cash-back dividend—the largest in State Farm Mutual’s more than 100-year history.

According to State Farm, as payments reach more Kansas customers, here’s what they should know:

What should customers expect? Qualifying customers will be notified by email or letter. Customers with an email address registered with State Farm will receive instructions for accessing the dividend payment portal and choosing a payment method. Those without an email address registered will automatically receive a check by mail.

Qualifying customers will be notified by email or letter. Customers with an email address registered with State Farm will receive instructions for accessing the dividend payment portal and choosing a payment method. Those without an email address registered will automatically receive a check by mail. Why are customers receiving a dividend? The $5 billion dividend reflects the value of being insured by a financially strong mutual company. Individual payments are based on a percentage of the premium paid for each qualifying policy in 2025.

The $5 billion dividend reflects the value of being insured by a financially strong mutual company. Individual payments are based on a percentage of the premium paid for each qualifying policy in 2025. When will payments arrive? Millions of qualifying customers have already received payments, with more being distributed over the coming months. Payments are rolling out in waves nationwide across more than 49 million insured vehicles.

Millions of qualifying customers have already received payments, with more being distributed over the coming months. Payments are rolling out in waves nationwide across more than 49 million insured vehicles. What does this mean for Kansas? The average dividend payment statewide is $75, though individual payments will vary.

Customers receiving an email should look for a message from [email protected]. The State Farm Dividend Payment Portal, powered by Verita, is available at sfdividend.com. Customers can also call the Dividend Customer Contact Center at1-888-808-9532 with questions about their payment or timing.