Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights

By Todd Pittenger May 28, 2026

The 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair, “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights,” will bring four full days of community fun to the Saline County Expo Center, July 30- August 2.

Organizers say to be ready for a week of events at the 2026 Tri Rivers Fair – where tradition meets excitement.  Bring your family and friends and experience the best of 4-H, food, entertainment, and community spirit in Salina.

Highlights Include:

  • Wednesday, July 29:
    • Parade
  • Thursday, July 30:
    • Livestock shows and exhibits
    • Pedal Pull
    • Fair King & Queen Crowning
  • Friday, July 31:
    • Fair Marketplace featuring vendors, shopping, and giveaways
    • Animal exhibits and contests
    • Mechanical Bull
    • Touch-a-Truck
    • Inflatables + Mini Golf
    • Friday Family Fun Night
    • Draft Horse Pull
    • Jaron Bell Concert
  • Saturday, August 1:
    • Fair Fun Day
    • Selfie Station
    • Peewee Showmanship
    • Mechanical Bull
    • Inflatables + Mini Golf
    • Mutton Bustin
    • Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels
    • Brian Chance Concert
  • Sunday, August 2:
    • Cowboy Church open to all
    • Baby Show
  • Monday, August 3
    • Livestock Premium Sale + Luncheon

More to Enjoy:

  • FFA Petting Zoo
  • Unique food trucks
  • A wide range of 4-H & open class competitions
  • Commercial vendors in the Fair Marketplace

The Fair Finale Event takes place with the Demolition Derby at the Salina Speedway on Sunday, August 9, beginning at 4 p.m.

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Stay Connected:

Visit www.tririversfair.org for the full schedule of events, vendor info, and more. Follow @fairtririvers on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun.

For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair or upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org or contact [email protected] or 785.827.4425.

The Tri-Rivers Fair is operated by the Saline County Fair Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to promoting agriculture, education, and community spirit. As a volunteer-led effort, all sponsorship funds directly support fair events, youth development through 4-H, and accessible, family-friendly entertainment for our region.