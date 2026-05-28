The 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair, “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights,” will bring four full days of community fun to the Saline County Expo Center, July 30- August 2.

Organizers say to be ready for a week of events at the 2026 Tri Rivers Fair – where tradition meets excitement. Bring your family and friends and experience the best of 4-H, food, entertainment, and community spirit in Salina.

Highlights Include:

Wednesday, July 29: Parade

Thursday, July 30: Livestock shows and exhibits Pedal Pull Fair King & Queen Crowning

Friday, July 31: Fair Marketplace featuring vendors, shopping, and giveaways Animal exhibits and contests Mechanical Bull Touch-a-Truck Inflatables + Mini Golf Friday Family Fun Night Draft Horse Pull Jaron Bell Concert

Saturday, August 1: Fair Fun Day Selfie Station Peewee Showmanship Mechanical Bull Inflatables + Mini Golf Mutton Bustin Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels Brian Chance Concert

Sunday, August 2: Cowboy Church open to all Baby Show



Monday, August 3

Livestock Premium Sale + Luncheon



More to Enjoy:

FFA Petting Zoo

Unique food trucks

A wide range of 4-H & open class competitions

Commercial vendors in the Fair Marketplace

The Fair Finale Event takes place with the Demolition Derby at the Salina Speedway on Sunday, August 9, beginning at 4 p.m.

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Stay Connected:

Visit www.tririversfair.org for the full schedule of events, vendor info, and more. Follow @fairtririvers on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun.

For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair or upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org or contact [email protected] or 785.827.4425.

The Tri-Rivers Fair is operated by the Saline County Fair Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to promoting agriculture, education, and community spirit. As a volunteer-led effort, all sponsorship funds directly support fair events, youth development through 4-H, and accessible, family-friendly entertainment for our region.