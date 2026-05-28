The 2026 Tri-Rivers Fair, “Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights,” will bring four full days of community fun to the Saline County Expo Center, July 30- August 2.
Organizers say to be ready for a week of events at the 2026 Tri Rivers Fair – where tradition meets excitement. Bring your family and friends and experience the best of 4-H, food, entertainment, and community spirit in Salina.
Highlights Include:
- Wednesday, July 29:
- Parade
- Thursday, July 30:
- Livestock shows and exhibits
- Pedal Pull
- Fair King & Queen Crowning
- Friday, July 31:
- Fair Marketplace featuring vendors, shopping, and giveaways
- Animal exhibits and contests
- Mechanical Bull
- Touch-a-Truck
- Inflatables + Mini Golf
- Friday Family Fun Night
- Draft Horse Pull
- Jaron Bell Concert
- Saturday, August 1:
- Fair Fun Day
- Selfie Station
- Peewee Showmanship
- Mechanical Bull
- Inflatables + Mini Golf
- Mutton Bustin
- Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels
- Brian Chance Concert
- Sunday, August 2:
- Cowboy Church open to all
- Baby Show
- Monday, August 3
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- Livestock Premium Sale + Luncheon
More to Enjoy:
- FFA Petting Zoo
- Unique food trucks
- A wide range of 4-H & open class competitions
- Commercial vendors in the Fair Marketplace
The Fair Finale Event takes place with the Demolition Derby at the Salina Speedway on Sunday, August 9, beginning at 4 p.m.
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Stay Connected:
Visit www.tririversfair.org for the full schedule of events, vendor info, and more. Follow @fairtririvers on Facebook and Instagram for daily updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes fair fun.
For more information about the Tri-Rivers Fair or upcoming events, please visit www.tririversfair.org or contact [email protected] or 785.827.4425.
The Tri-Rivers Fair is operated by the Saline County Fair Association, Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to promoting agriculture, education, and community spirit. As a volunteer-led effort, all sponsorship funds directly support fair events, youth development through 4-H, and accessible, family-friendly entertainment for our region.