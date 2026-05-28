Crops And Cattle Conference Planned

High Plains Journal (HPJ) is hosting the Crops and Cattle Conference & Ag Expo August 4-6 at the Kansas City Convention Center. Sessions led by producers and industry professionals will range in topics from cattle management to soil health to marketing. Attendees also will have the opportunity to explore the latest tools and equipment on the expo floor.

Lance Rezac, president of Rezac Land & Livestock, will be on hand to talk about global markets. Mushrush Ranches Managing Partner Daniel Mushrush and Noble Research Director of Ranches, Partnerships and Outreach Hugh Aljoe will discuss grazing management and regenerative ranching. Kansas Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith will provide an update on emerging threats to the cattle herd. Merck Animal Health Beef Technical Service Manager and veterinarian Tim Parks will offer a Beef Quality Assurance certification session. Other speakers will cover the importance of matching cows to their environment, how best to navigate the new frontier of beef production, connecting ranchers to consumers, grain marketing, understanding soil tests, weed management and more.

To register, go to www.cropsandcattle.com. The early registration deadline is June 16, after which prices will increase. KLA members can receive a discount by using the code KLA45CC at registration.