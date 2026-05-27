Gearing Up to Wrap Up Project Salina

It’s time to gear up, and wrap up the Project Salina effort, with a Cruisin’ For a Cause / Car Show event.
We want to see your classic cars. Join Meridian Media Thursday evening at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on 9th Street anytime from 5-8 pm. Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash for Project Salina.
To donate goods, please place your items in your trunk, and volunteers will unload for you. No need to exit your vehicle.
We are collecting all non-perishable food, but if you need help deciding what to donate, the following products are most helpful:
- Beans (dried)
- Beans (canned)
- Cereal (cold & hot)
- Fruit (canned)
- Hamburger Helper
- Macaroni & Cheese (boxed)
- Canned Meat
- Powdered Milk
- Muffin/Biscuit Mix
- Pancake Mix
- Pancake Syrup
- Egg Noodles
- Macaroni Noodles
- Spaghetti Noodles
- Peanut Butter
- Pork & Beans
- Mashed Potatoes
- Rice
- Spaghetti Sauce
- Sugar
- Tomato Sauce
- Tomatoes (canned)
- Tuna
- Tuna Helper
- Vegetables (canned)
- Crackers
- Jelly
The citywide Project Salina effort collects much needed items and funds for:
- Ashby House
- Salina Rescue Mission
- Emergency Aid Food Bank
- Salina Salvation Army
- Salina Grace
Any street legal vehicle is invited to participate, and is free and open to the public to enjoy.
Do you have a sweet ride you want to show off? Come on down to Freddy’s to join in the car show.
Winners of car show win gift cards to Freddy’s, Mokas, and M1918.