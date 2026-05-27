Gearing Up to Wrap Up Project Salina

It’s time to gear up, and wrap up the Project Salina effort, with a Cruisin’ For a Cause / Car Show event.

We want to see your classic cars. Join Meridian Media Thursday evening at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on 9th Street anytime from 5-8 pm. Y93.7, FM104.9 and Newsradio 1150 will be collecting nonperishable food items and cash for Project Salina.

To donate goods, please place your items in your trunk, and volunteers will unload for you. No need to exit your vehicle.

We are collecting all non-perishable food, but if you need help deciding what to donate, the following products are most helpful:

Beans (dried)

Beans (canned)

Cereal (cold & hot)

Fruit (canned)

Hamburger Helper

Macaroni & Cheese (boxed)

Canned Meat

Powdered Milk

Muffin/Biscuit Mix

Pancake Mix

Pancake Syrup

Egg Noodles

Macaroni Noodles

Spaghetti Noodles

Peanut Butter

Pork & Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Rice

Spaghetti Sauce

Sugar

Tomato Sauce

Tomatoes (canned)

Tuna

Tuna Helper

Vegetables (canned)

Crackers

Jelly

The citywide Project Salina effort collects much needed items and funds for:

Ashby House

Salina Rescue Mission

Emergency Aid Food Bank

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Grace

Any street legal vehicle is invited to participate, and is free and open to the public to enjoy.

Do you have a sweet ride you want to show off? Come on down to Freddy’s to join in the car show.

Winners of car show win gift cards to Freddy’s, Mokas, and M1918.