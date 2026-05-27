Troopers Busy Over Memorial Day Weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 472 motorists over the holiday reporting period. Troopers also worked two fatal crashes.

Among other things, Troopers made 16 DUI arrests, wrote 786 speeding citations, and 112 safety belt citations.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026.