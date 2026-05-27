Troopers Busy Over Memorial Day Weekend

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 472 motorists over the holiday reporting period. Troopers also worked two fatal crashes.
Among other things, Troopers made 16 DUI arrests, wrote 786 speeding citations, and 112 safety belt citations.
The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026.
|Enforcement Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|DUI Arrests
|21
|20
|16
|Speed Citations
|840
|502
|786
|Speed Warnings
|565
|420
|819
|Safety Belt Citations
|92
|77
|112
|Safety Belt Warnings
|12
|7
|14
|Safety Belt Teen Citations
|7
|2
|9
|Safety Belt Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|2
|Child Restraint Citations
|21
|14
|12
|Motorist Assist
|532
|590
|472
|Crash Data
|2024
|2025
|2026
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Fatal Crashes
|1
|4
|2
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|3
|7
|2
Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024
Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2025