Troopers Busy Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Todd Pittenger May 27, 2026

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways safe over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to the agency, KHP personnel assisted 472 motorists over the holiday reporting period. Troopers also worked two fatal crashes.

Among other things, Troopers made 16 DUI arrests, wrote 786 speeding citations, and 112 safety belt citations.

The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2026.

Enforcement Data 2024 2025 2026
DUI Arrests 21 20 16
Speed Citations 840 502 786
Speed Warnings 565 420 819
Safety Belt Citations 92 77 112
Safety Belt Warnings 12 7 14
Safety Belt Teen Citations 7 2 9
Safety Belt Teen Warnings 0 0 2
Child Restraint Citations 21 14 12
Motorist Assist 532 590 472
Crash Data 2024 2025 2026
Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0
DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0
Non-DUI Fatal Crashes 1 4 2
Non-DUI Related Fatalities 3 7 2

Reporting period for 2024 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 24 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 27, 2024

Reporting period for 2025 ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 23 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 26, 2025