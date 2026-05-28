Silver Alert For Missing McPherson Man

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing McPherson man.

The whereabouts of 76-year-old Dale Leach are unknown and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Leach is likely driving a white 2011 Dodge Dakota bearing Kansas tag 1163AES, and was believed to be in Missouri and Arkansas. He was last seen driving southbound on Highway 69 towards Pittsburg, Kansas, at around 5:45 p.m. on May 27.

Leach is a white male who is around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has gray hair, and blue eyes. Leach is known to have dementia.

If you see Dale Leach, or his vehicle, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about his whereabouts, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 448-5428.