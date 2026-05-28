PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 11 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has reached the final week of the 2026 spring season and the AVCTLI has two baseball and softball teams still alive looking for a state championship to finish the season.

The AVCTL I have one baseball team, the Maize Eagles, and one softball team, the Campus Lady Colts, still alive as the baseball and softball fields have reached the state semifinals.

The Eagles will play Washburn in their Class 6A state semifinal on Thursday, while the Lady Colts will play Mill Valley on Thursday in their Class 6A state semifinals.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team defeated Derby 3-1 on Tuesday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The Lady Colts will play Mill Valley on Thursday in the state semifinals. … The Colt baseball team finished the season with an 11-12, 3-8 record. … Girls Soccer – The Lady Colt soccer team won the Class 6A regional tournament on Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Wichita North. The Lady Colts lost 2-0 against Garden City on Monday in the state quarterfinals. The Lady Colts finished the season with a 9-10-0, 2-4-0 record.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team lost 3-1 against Campus on Tuesday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a 28-1, 12-0 record. … The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 17-11, 8-4 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 4-2 against Washburn Rural on Thursday in the Class 6A regional championship match. The Lady Panthers finished the season with an 11-7-0, 4-2-0 record.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team finished the season with an 8-18, 2-10 record. … The Salt Hawk baseball team finished the season with a 4-20, 2-10 record. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team finished the season with an 8-6-2, 3-3-0 record.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team lost 3-2 against Gardner-Edgerton on Tuesday in the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 21-8, 7-5 record. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Gardner-Edgerton 3-2 on Tuesday in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Eagles will play Washburn Rural on Thursday in the state semifinals. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-0 against Manhattan on Friday in the Class 6A regional championship match. The Lady Eagles finished the season with an 11-6-1, 3-3-0 record.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team lost 7-6 against Basehor-Linwood on Tuesday in the Class 5A state quarterfinals. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with an 18-11, 7-5 record. … The Maverick baseball team finished the season with a 13-14, 7-5 record. … Girls Soccer – The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Andover 5-1 on Thursday to win the Class 5A regional championship. The Lady Mavericks lost 2-1 against Eisenhower on Monday in the state quarterfinals. The Lady Mavericks finished the season with a 15-4-0, 6-0-0 record.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team finished the season with a 12-15, 3-9 record. … The Cougar baseball team finished the season with an 11-15, 5-6 record. … The Lady Cougar soccer team finished the season with an 8-9-0, 1-5-0 record.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball team lost 13-3 against Great Bend in the championship game of a Class 5A sub-state tournament. The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 17-11, 5-7 record. … The Hornet baseball team finished the season with a 10-17, 4-8 record. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 4-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday in the Class 5A regional championship match. The Lady Hornets finished the season with a 10-7-0, 2-4-0 record.