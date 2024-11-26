Solomon Planning First Community Christmas Celebration

The City of Solomon is excited to host its first-ever Community Christmas event this Saturday, November 30th. The event promises a day of holiday cheer, crafts, games, music, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Thanks to the collaboration of local organizations, businesses, and volunteers, this festive event is free for all to enjoy.

“We’ve wanted a way to bring our community together to celebrate the season, and this event is the realization of that dream,” says Mayor Brandy Gray. “What started with a simple social media post asking for ‘Festive Friends’ has blossomed into something truly magical. It’s heartwarming to see so many community members—from our local schools to the fire department, businesses, and volunteers—come together to make this holiday season unforgettable for our families.”

A Growing Event with the Whole Community Involved

Santa at the Fire Station has been a cherished tradition in Solomon for many years. The event kicks off at 10:00 AM at the Solomon Fire Department, where families can visit Santa and take photos. This beloved tradition wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of Fire Chief Randy Paden and the Solomon Fire Department. Children can enjoy holiday crafts, including Popsicle Christmas Trees hosted by the Girl Scouts, Reindeer Antler Ornaments by the Solomon Wranglers 4-H Club, Holiday Photo Frames hosted by the Solomon Gorilla Foundation, and Cookie Decorating by the Solomon High School Culinary Arts Students. Guests can also enjoy donuts and juice, courtesy of West Country Mart, and cinnamon rolls donated by the Meagher family.

“We’re so excited to bring the kids together for some creative fun in the morning,” Gray continues.

At 4:00 PM, the celebration moves to Solomon City Park, where guests will be greeted by Santa’s Grand Entrance via a Solomon Fire Truck. Once Santa is settled in the log cabin, families can visit him and take photos in a festive setting, generously decorated by Crystal Boyer. The event also features Reindeer Games organized by the Solomon Recreation Commission, a Grinch Scavenger Hunt organized by Krista Radke and Andrea McCook, and Holiday Carols performed by Solomon USD 393 Music Students and Abilene Singers. Kids can also create personalized holiday cards with hosts Myah McCook and Adalyn Kohman at the Holiday Card Craft Station. At 6:00 PM, a new 14-foot Christmas Tree, funded by the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, will be lit and celebrated through Christmas caroling.

The Festival of Trees will feature seven beautifully decorated trees donated by Mitchell Farms and set up along the north side of the park. Local families, businesses, and community groups were invited to “adopt a tree” and decorate it for the event. Guests will be encouraged to vote for their favorite tree in a People’s Choice contest. Votes will be collected in exchange for donations to Operation Gorilla’s Stuff the Bus campaign, with suggested donations including canned goods, hygiene products, and baby supplies. Each donor is allowed one ballot, helping to support the local community while participating in the festive fun.

“We’re thrilled that the Festival of Trees has been such a hit,” says Tessa Henry, event volunteer. “In just 48 hours, all the trees were spoken for! It’s been amazing to see the community rally behind this cause.”

In addition to these events, the evening will feature the Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides by Rocking B Carriages, courtesy of Twin Valley and a Cookies & Cocoa Station, with hot chocolate and cookies prepared by the Solomon High School Culinary Arts Students. The Christmas Donkey Barn by Legg’s Landing will also make an appearance, offering children the chance to meet and pet donkeys, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The Wanderlust Food Truck will be on-site offering festive foods for purchase, and a few craft vendors will also be available for holiday shopping.

“We are so grateful to everyone involved, from individual and family volunteers to our local organizations and event sponsors,” adds Gray. “The support and enthusiasm from our community have been heartwarming, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together to make this holiday season one to remember.”

The Community Christmas event will conclude with traditional Christmas caroling around the newly-lit Christmas tree, a holiday tradition that will continue to brighten the park for years to come.

For more information, please visit the City of Solomon’s Facebook page or call the city office at 785-655-3311.