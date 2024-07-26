Six Home Games Highlight Non-Conference Schedule in 2024-25

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Six home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including a marquee matchup with LSU, highlight the non-conference schedule for third-year head coach Jerome Tang and his Kansas State men’s basketball program announced on Friday morning (July 26).

In addition to its six home games, K-State will host reigning Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Drake in the Wildcat Classic at the T-Mobile Cetner in Kansas City on Tuesday, December 21.

www.kstatesports.com/tickets or calling (800) 221.CATS. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are currently available, with prices starting at less than $18 per game. Fans can purchase now to see the Wildcats all year including matchups against KU, Iowa State, Houston and conference newcomer Arizona by visitingor calling (800) 221.CATS.

K-State will open its 121st season of men’s basketball with the second of five straight home games, as the Wildcats face New Orleans on Tuesday, November 5. The contest with the Privateers is followed by matchups against Cleveland State on Saturday, November 9, LSU on Thursday, November 14 and Mississippi Valley State on Tuesday, November 19.

The season-opening homestand will begin on Tuesday, October 29 with an exhibition against Fort Hays State.

In all, the Wildcats will play 16 home games in 2024-25, including 10 against Big 12 Conference foes that includes visits by NCAA Tournament participants Arizona, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas Tech. Further details will be released at a later date.

As previously announced, K-State will play in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, which runs from Friday-Monday, November 22-25 at the University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. The Wildcats will play George Washington in the first round followed by either Louisiana or Liberty in round two. The field also includes NCAA Tournament participants UAB, Longwood and McNeese as well as Illinois State.

website or by clicking here . All packages include tickets, transportation to/from games, a tournament gift as well as dedicated tournament staff at The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef (can view here ). Fan travel packages are currently available via the Paradise Jamor by clicking. All packages include tickets, transportation to/from games, a tournament gift as well as dedicated tournament staff at The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef (can view).

Aside from the Paradise Jam, the Wildcats will play a pair of previously announced road non-conference games with a trip to St. John’s on Saturday, December 7 in the final installment of the BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle and a visit to Koch Arena in Wichita on Saturday, December 21 to take on in-state rival Wichita State.

K-State finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including an 8-10 mark in Big 12 play, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in Tang’s first two seasons, including consecutive postseason appearances.

The Wildcats return 3 lettermen (senior David N’Guessan and sophomores Taj Manning and Macaleab Rich) in 2024-25, along with the 10 newcomers, which includes 8 Division I transfers, a junior college All-American (Mobi Ikegwuruka) and a top-50 high school prospect (David Castillo).

The transfer class is considered one of the best in the country and includes notable additions Achor Achor (Samford), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Dug McDaniel (Michigan) and Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky) as well as Baye Fall (Arkansas), Brendan Hausen (Villanova), C.J. Jones (UIC) and Max Jones (Cal State Fullerton).

2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Tuesday Oct. 29 FORT HAYS STATE (Exh.) Tuesday Nov. 5 NEW ORLEANS Saturday Nov. 9 CLEVELAND STATE Thursday Nov. 14 LSU Tuesday Nov. 19 MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Friday Nov. 22 vs. George Washington (Paradise Jam) Sat./Sun. Nov. 23/24 vs. Liberty or Louisiana (Paradise Jam) Monday Nov. 25 vs. TBD (Paradise Jam) Sunday Dec. 1 UAPB Saturday Dec. 7 at St. John’s (BIG EAST/Big 12 Battle) Saturday Dec. 17 DRAKE (Wildcat Classic) Saturday Dec. 21 at Wichita State

SCHEDULE NOTES