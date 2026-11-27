Shoppers can make a big difference in their local communities by supporting Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is always celebrated on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year it’s on November 28th.

Unlike Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which focus on larger retailers and e-commerce stores, Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to shop at predominantly small and local retailers and to use small, local service such as restaurants and other independent local businesses.

Small Business Saturday serves as one of the most critical shopping days of the year for Salina’s small business owners, particularly across the revitalized downtown district along Santa Fe Avenue and Iron Avenue.

Local organizations, including Salina Downtown, Inc., regularly encourage residents to “Shop Small” throughout the holiday season, emphasizing that money spent at independent storefronts directly supports local jobs, neighborhood vitality, and community tax revenues.

According to Salina Downtown, the dollars that are spent on Shop Small Saturday makes a difference beyond the retailers doors. Small businesses create local jobs and pay local taxes which keeps money circulating within our community.

Since its launch, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $220 billion for independent retailers, restaurants, and service-based businesses.

From specialty gift shops and floral boutiques to locally owned restaurants and service providers, Salina’s business community relies heavily on fourth-quarter foot traffic to close out the year strong. Shoppers looking to support local merchants are encouraged to explore downtown storefronts, purchase gift cards from favorite neighborhood spots, and dine locally throughout the weekend.