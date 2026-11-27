Pictured left to right: Tiernan Ptacek, Francis Flax and Hendrix Lund

GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline’s boys have yet to play a game, and already they have a jump on the two previous Trojan basketball teams.

It turns out that football both giveth and taketh away.

“The biggest key to being successful is we’ve gotten to practice this year,” said third-year Southeast coach Francis Flax. “For two years, our first game was right after the championship football game, so we couldn’t even put stuff in until Christmas time.”

After winning the Class 2A state football title in 2024 and reaching the finals a year ago, the Trojans dropped their playoff opener this fall. And while it wasn’t the finish they had hoped for, it made for a much smoother transition to basketball season.

“Last year we had a late start because of football, and now because we started when basketball (practice) starts, I think we should be ready by the season opener instead of being ready after Christmas,” junior guard Hendrix Lund said.

Junior Hendrix Lund

Sure enough, Southeast was rested and ready to go last week, the first official basketball practice day across the state.

“Basketball is in full swing right now, and I’m ready to get on that floor with my teammates,” said senior guard Tiernan Ptacek, who also started at quarterback for the football team. “I feel like we have a solid roster, and I feel like we should make a lot of improvement from where we were last year.”

Flax concurred, and not just because of the full practice schedule.

Head coach Francis Flax

“It’s a more athletic group than we’ve had in the last two years,” he said. “They’re fast, and I like an up-tempo game.

“I think out of what we think will be the top 12 players, almost all of them are quicker and faster than the majority we’ve had the last couple of years. And I think we’ll be safe in saying we could go at least eight or nine deep and maybe nine or 10.”

Flax certainly has an eye for talent. He came out of retirement two years ago to take over the Southeast program after a hall of fame junior college career at Brown Mackie, where he won a pair of national championships in 1999 and 2005.

Flax’s first two Trojans teams went 10-10 in 2024-25 and then 7-15 last year. But he returns three starters to go with some promising underclassmen looking to make their mark at the varsity level.

Southeast opens its season Tuesday at Halstead.

Senior Tiernan Ptacek

Ptacek is the lone returning senior starter after leading the team in scoring last year at 13.8 points and assists with 3.5 per game. Lund was third on the team in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 9.2 points, while 6-foot-4 junior Kain Sayers contributed 2.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.

“Tiernan is strong, even though he’s small,” Flax said of the 5-foot-10 Ptacek. “He has a really good basketball IQ, and he’s got what a lot of people don’t have, and that’s a motor that doesn’t stop.

“(Lund) is probably our most consistent 3-point shooter, and he’s a gym rat. His body has really developed, and he’s either going to shoot a three or he’s going to take you to the basket and try to bump the defensive guy and score.”

Sawyers is the most experienced post player, though sophomores Caden Peterson and Zack Heller also have shown promise.

“(Sawyers) will be one of our post players,” Flax said. “He’s a rebounder and defender, and in our offense, he can step out and hit a 3-point basket. But his strength is rebounding and trying to score off misses.”

Junior Tysen Keller and sophomore Leighton Nutsch are other potential contributors at guard along with senior reserves Lyrik Lilley and Edgar Calzada. Junior forward Tristan Swank was a key backup last year but is sidelined until January with an injury.

While Flax prefers a faster pace, the emergence of Peterson and Heller to go with Sawyers should allow the Trojans to pound the ball inside as well.

“We can and we will use our post players,” Flax said. “But I think hopefully we’ll get a lot of our baskets off of transition because our guys can run, too.

“We’re going to be man-to-man (defensively), and we’ll have a couple of different presses and use them when we think we can succeed at it. Turnovers lead to layups.”

Whether that is enough for the Trojans to end a two-year state tournament drought — they made three straight appearances from 2022 to 2024 — remains to be seen. But Flax is confident that he will get their best effort.

“What I’ve told them from day one is, when we get finished with a game, I want opposing coaches, whether we win or lose, to say, ‘Man, your kids played hard.’

“I think that’s what I want the identity of our team to be. A team that’s scrappy with a never-say-die attitude.”