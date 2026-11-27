A mission to gather holiday gifts for local kids continues this Saturday as the Salina VFW Auxiliary enters the second week of its toy drive.

The Salina VFW Auxiliary’s holiday toy drive continues Saturday, Nov. 28, marking the second of four scheduled Saturday drop-off days.

The collection kicked off on Nov. 21 and will continue for two more Saturdays after this weekend. Donations go toward helping local families and children in need during the holiday season through The Salvation Army and Jordan’s Helping Hands (a Salina-based nonprofit).

Drop-Off Details