The City of Solomon invites you to share news of its third annual Community Christmas celebration, taking place this Saturday.

The celebration includes morning festivities at the Solomon Fire Department from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by evening activities at Solomon City Park from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Families can enjoy visits with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday music, children’s activities, the Festival of Trees, and the community Christmas tree lighting. Activities are free, thanks to the support of local businesses, organizations, and volunteers.

The celebration also continues into December with Solomon’s Home Decorating Contest, sponsored by Almost Home Realty.