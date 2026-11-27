The Salina Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is off to a sluggish start this holiday season, trailing last year’s pace by roughly $3,000 as the organization works toward a $70,000 goal.

Captain Luke Hursh tells KSAL News, in addition to slower giving so far bell-ringing coverage is thin. He says three or more shifts out of every 10 spots are still open for volunteers.

This year, the organization features 10 red kettle locations across local storefronts, down slightly from 12 due to the closure of the Central Mall.

Volunteers can sign up for two-hour shifts. Hursh notes that bell ringing can be a wonderful family outing, a service projects for a group or organization, or a friendly community competition.

Funds raised at the kettles go toward running year-round programs and covering basic operating expenses such as keeping the lights on.