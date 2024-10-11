Shockers Check in at No. 4 in AAC Preseason Coaches Poll

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State received 102 votes in the 2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, sliding in fourth out of 13 teams, the league announced Friday afternoon.
The fourth place pick is the highest projected finish for Wichita State since 2021 when the Shockers were also picked fourth.
Wichita State returns seven lettermen from a season ago, while welcoming seven newcomers to the team. The 2023-24 Shockers finished in a five-way tie for 10th in the American at 5-13 and 15-19 overall.
UAB, the defending conference tournament champions, are the preseason favorites. The Blazers received nine first place votes and 141 total points. Memphis came in second with four first place votes and 136 points. South Florida rounds out the top three in hopes of repeating as regular season champions.
UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and was the only unanimous Preseason All-Conference selection.
Wichita State hosts Emporia State on Oct. 27 for an exhibition game in Charles Koch Arena, and officially opens the season on Nov. 4 at WKU.
Season tickets are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office, (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.), by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.
American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll:
First-Place votes in parenthesis
|1.
|UAB (9)
|141
|2.
|Memphis (4)
|136
|3.
|South Florida
|108
|4.
|Wichita State
|102
|5.
|Florida Atlantic
|97
|6.
|Temple
|86
|7.
|North Texas
|83
|8.
|Charlotte
|65
|9.
|East Carolina
|63
|10.
|Tulsa
|44
|11.
|UTSA
|35
|Tulane
|35
|13.
|Rice
|18
Preseason All-Conference First Team
Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB*
RJ Felton, Sr., G, East Carolina
PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis
Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis
Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple
Preseason All-Conference Second Team
Efrem ‘Butta’ Johnson, Jr., G, UAB
Alejandro Vasquez, Sr., G, UAB
KyKy Tandy, Gr., G, Florida Atlantic
Colby Rogers, R-Sr., G, Memphis
Jayden Reid, So., G, South Florida
Preseason Player of the Year
Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB
Preseason Rookie of the Year
Jared Harris, G, Memphis
* denotes unanimous selection