Shockers Check in at No. 4 in AAC Preseason Coaches Poll

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State received 102 votes in the 2024 American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll, sliding in fourth out of 13 teams, the league announced Friday afternoon.

The fourth place pick is the highest projected finish for Wichita State since 2021 when the Shockers were also picked fourth.

Wichita State returns seven lettermen from a season ago, while welcoming seven newcomers to the team. The 2023-24 Shockers finished in a five-way tie for 10th in the American at 5-13 and 15-19 overall.

UAB, the defending conference tournament champions, are the preseason favorites. The Blazers received nine first place votes and 141 total points. Memphis came in second with four first place votes and 136 points. South Florida rounds out the top three in hopes of repeating as regular season champions.

UAB’s Yaxel Lendeborg was voted Preseason Player of the Year, and was the only unanimous Preseason All-Conference selection.

Wichita State hosts Emporia State on Oct. 27 for an exhibition game in Charles Koch Arena, and officially opens the season on Nov. 4 at WKU.

Season tickets are on sale now through the Shocker Ticket Office, (M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.), by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.

American Athletic Conference Preseason Coaches Poll:

First-Place votes in parenthesis

1. UAB (9) 141 2. Memphis (4) 136 3. South Florida 108 4. Wichita State 102 5. Florida Atlantic 97 6. Temple 86 7. North Texas 83 8. Charlotte 65 9. East Carolina 63 10. Tulsa 44 11. UTSA 35 Tulane 35 13. Rice 18

Preseason All-Conference First Team

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB*

RJ Felton, Sr., G, East Carolina

PJ Haggerty, R-So., G, Memphis

Tyrese Hunter, Sr., G, Memphis

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Gr., G, Temple

Preseason All-Conference Second Team

Efrem ‘Butta’ Johnson, Jr., G, UAB

Alejandro Vasquez, Sr., G, UAB

KyKy Tandy, Gr., G, Florida Atlantic

Colby Rogers, R-Sr., G, Memphis

Jayden Reid, So., G, South Florida

Preseason Player of the Year

Yaxel Lendeborg, Sr., F, UAB

Preseason Rookie of the Year

Jared Harris, G, Memphis

* denotes unanimous selection