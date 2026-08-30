Set to Celebrate a New Youth Campus

Central Kansas Mental Health Center is set to celebrate the opening of its new Youth Campus. The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting and open house this week on Thursday. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., with the open house beginning immediately afterward.

According to the organization, youth services are one of CKMHC’s fastest-growing areas of care. Statewide data reflects what CKMHC is seeing locally—according to Mental Health America, approximately 20% of youth in Kansas experienced a major depressive episode in the past year. CKMHC continues to see increasing referrals, including among younger children who need early, developmentally appropriate intervention. In 2025, more than 1,700 youth received care through CKMHC. The growth of its youth programs and the new Youth Campus are a direct response to the needs of the communities it serves.

CKMHC purchased the building at 124 Iowa Avenue in 2024, with construction beginning in fall 2025. The renovation added approximately 2,700 square feet of space to better support the growing demand for youth services. The project doubled the number of group rooms and added specialized spaces for sensory therapy, play therapy, and wraparound services, while also providing flexible space for community- and school-based staff.

“We are excited to open the doors to the Youth Campus and celebrate this milestone with our community,” said John Lobato, Community Based Services Director. “This new space reflects our commitment to expanding access to high-quality behavioral health services for children, adolescents, and families, making sure they can access care and support, when and where they need it the most.”

The impact of expanded and specialized services extends beyond the walls of the Youth Campus. Through social-emotional groups, sensory interventions, and play therapy, children develop skills in emotional regulation, communication, conflict resolution, and stress management. As youth strengthen these skills, they are better equipped to engage in the classroom, build healthy relationships, and manage challenges at home and in their communities.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m., followed by the open house. Community members, partners, supporters, and families are welcome to attend, tour the new facility, learn more about the services provided by CKMHC, and meet the staff who will serve youth and families at the campus.