Semi Crashes During Pursuit

The driver of a semi was hurt when he crashed during a police pursuit Wednesday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old Chadwick Johnson of Cimarron was driving a Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer and fleeing law enforcement.

The pursuit was headed south on K 23 Highway. The truck and trailer left the road to the left and continued to travel into a field. The pursuit continued until the truck crashed into a tree.

Johnson, who was not buckled up, was transported to the hospital in Cimarron to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The chase and crash happened at 9:00 Wednesday night in Gray County along K 23 Highway and Ridgeview Drive in Cimarron.