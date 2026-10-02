PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 6 Recap

Derby took over the lead in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 2026 football standings this past Friday night with a 35-10 victory against Maize High, in a battle between two previously undefeated teams.

Derby is in 1st in the AVCTL 1 football standings with a 4-0, 3-0 record while Maie High drops to a tie for 2nd with a 3-1, 2-1. The Eagles are tied with Salina South, who improved to 3-1, 2-1 with a 40-12 victory against Valley Center.

Hutchinson earned its first victory of the season on Friday, by defeating Campus 42-13 while Maize South defeated Andover Central 35-13 in the non-AVCTL 1 football contest.

Maize South currently leads the AVCTL 1 boys’ soccer standings with an 8-1-0, 1-0-0 record while Salina South is in 2nd place with a 6-3-1, 1-0-0 record, followed by Maize High in 3rd place with a 6-4-0, 1-0-0 record.

Maize South also leads the AVCTL 1 volleyball standings with an 18-4, 7-0 record, while Maize High is in 2nd place with a 21-4, 6-1 record, followed by Derby in 3rd place with an 11-7, 5-3 record and Salina South is in 4th place with an 8-12, 5-3 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL I football, volleyball and boys’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in a tournament they hosted. The Lady Colts defeated Topeka West 2-1, Wichita Heights 2-0, Topeka West 2-0, and Wichita Southeast 3-1. The Lady Colts lost to Rose Hill 2-0. The Lady Colts got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-1 against Salina South and 2-0 against Maize South. … The Colt boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Eisenhower on Thursday. The Colts lost 4-0 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Colt football team lost 42-13 against Hutchison on Friday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Hutchinson 2-0 and Valley Center 2-0. … The Panther boys’ soccer team lost 6-1 against Rose Hill on Thursday. The Panthers lost 8-0 against Derby on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Maize High 35-10 on Friday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Goddard and 2-0 against Great Bend. The Lady Salt Hawks got swept in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 2-0 against Derby and 2-0 against Valley Center. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team defeated Goddard 7-1 on Thursday. The Salt Hawks lost 3-0 against Salina South on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk football team defeated Campus 42-13 on Friday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team went 5-0 on Saturday in the Campus tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Arkansas City 2-0, Rose Hill 2-0, Rose Hill 2-1, Topeka West 2-0 and Wichita North 2-0. The Lady Eagles defeated Newton 2-1 on Tuesday in a single match. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team defeated Garden City 2-0 on Saturday. The Eagles lost 3-2 in overtime against Andover High on Monday. The Eagles defeated Campus 4-0 on Tuesday. … The Eagle football team lost 35-10 against Derby on Friday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team swept an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina South 2-0 and Campus 2-0. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Trinity 7-2 on Monday. The Mavericks defeated Derby 8-0 on Tuesday. … The Maverick football team defeated Andover Central 45-13 on Friday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team split two matches in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday, defeating Campus 2-1 and losing 2-0 against Maize South. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Classical 5-0 on Thursday. The Cougars defeated Hutchinson 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Cougar football team defeated Valley Center 40-12 on Friday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team split a pair of matches in an AVCTL 1 triangular on Tuesday. The Lady Hornets defeated Hutchinson 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Derby. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team lost 1-0 against Butler on Thursday. … The Hornet football team lost 40-12 against Salina South on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Derby 3 0 4 0

Maize 2 1 3 1

Salina South 2 1 3 1

Maize South 1 1 2 2

Hutchinson 1 2 1 3

Valley Center 0 2 1 3

Campus 0 2 0 4

Friday, September 25

Salina South 40, Valley Center 12

Derby 35, Maize 10

Hutchinson 42, Campus 13

Maize South 35, Andover Central 13

Friday, October 2

Salina South at Ark City

Campus at Valley Center

Derby at Maize South

Maize at Hutchinson

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 8 1 0 1 0 0

Salina South 6 3 1 1 0 0

Maize 6 4 0 1 0 0

Derby 7 3 0 1 1 0

Valley Center 4 3 1 0 0 0

Campus 1 8 0 0 1 0

Hutchinson 6 3 0 0 2 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize South 18 4 7 0

Maize 21 4 6 1

Derby 11 7 5 3

Salina South 8 12 5 3

Valley Center 5 16 2 5

Hutchinson 2 16 1 7

Campus 7 16 1 8