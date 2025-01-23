Schools Issued Guidance After Immigration Policy Changes

A change in immigration policies has prompted the Kansas State Department of Education to offer guidance to schools.

According to the agency, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security directive issued on Tuesday of this week rescinded previously issued guidelines for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforcement actions that limit law enforcement in or near “sensitive” areas, which include schools and churches.

The Kansas State Department of Education says it is aware of concerns raised because of the policy changes. Tuesday’s action did not change the law, nor did it increase the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s authority. To that end, they remind school personnel that their ultimate responsibility is the education and protection of all students. All students have a constitutionally protected right to receive an education. Schools are advised to continue to follow the law and abide by their board-approved policies regarding investigations and/or arrests on school grounds. The agency wishes to assure school personnel, parents, and the students of Kansas that they will not share any student data without a warrant, subpoena, or other lawfully issued court order.

At this time, they believe the best thing schools can provide to their respective communities is an assurance that they will continue to comply with all state and federal laws protecting student information and student safety. they also suggest schools update emergency contact information for all families.

KSDE recommendations: