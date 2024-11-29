Saturday Night Film Screening Planned

A classic silent film will be shown in the historic theatre inside the Temple in downtown Salina on Saturday night.

“Steamboat Bill, Jr.” was released in 1928, and the silent comedy film stars Buster Keaton.

Over the years, “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” has become regarded as a masterpiece of its era. The film is known for what may be Keaton’s most famous film stunt: The facade of a house falls around him while he stands in the precise location of an open window to avoid being flattened.

Before the film there will be a screening of a 3 minute 8mm film print digest cut of Buster Keaton’s “Cops” released in 1922.

At the end of the night there will be a film discussion hosted by Isaiah Marcotte.

Admission is by suggested donation of $5 donation at the door.

The screenings will begin at 7:00 Saturday night inside the theatre at the Temple located at 336 South Santa Fe in Salina.