Salina Women of Achievement to Be Honored

The Salina biennial event, Women of Achievement, will celebrate a dozen honorees. Each will be honored for their contributions to the community.

Sydney Soderberg, 2007 honoree and Chair of this year’s event noted “I have been associated with Women of Achievement since its inception in 1993. Over the past 25 years, 102 women have been honored and on November 7th, another 12 will be added to a list of accomplished women who excel at what they do. They generously share their time and talents and serve as mentors and role models. All of these women are admired and respected for the path they have chosen. Their contributions to our community are significant. We are proud to lift them up for the recognition they deserve.”

2018 Honorees are as follows:

In the category of Arts & Culture: Adrienne J. Allen , Executive Director of the Salina Symphony

In Education, Brenda J. McDaniel, Retired Salina USD 305 Educator, and Lori Blake, USD 306 School Board Member, Region 5 Vice President of the Kansas Association of School Boards, and Executive Director of CAPS

In the category of Personal Growth, Beverly Cole, author, and Susan Young, Human Resources Officer at Bennington State Bank

In the Work Place category, Kathy Tolbert, Assistant Director of the Rolling Hills Zoo, and Dr. Lisa Larson, PhD, RN, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs at KU School of Nursing-Salina

Being recognized for Service to Community, Barbara Young, President of Triad Manufacturing Inc., and Board President of North Salina Community Development; Ann Zimmerman, attorney, SIRJ mediator, and USD 305 School Board member; and Vera Zerger and LaNay Meier who are being honored together as long-time healthcare workers and were both instrumental in the founding of the Salina Cares Clinic, which has developed into the Salina Family Health Care Center

And being recognized as an Emerging Leader, Kimberly Trigg, with Next Home Pro and Circles of the Heartland.

These women will be recognized at a luncheon on November 7, 2018 at 11:30am at the Salina Country Club. Cost is $25, and the public is invited. Reservations are required by October 31, 2018. Tickets can be purchased by sending a check for $25 per ticket to PO Box 1081 in Salina, or at www.woasalina.org