New Details Emerge in Murders of Kansas Women

New details in the killings of two Kansas women whose bodies were found in rural Texas County, Oklahoma.

Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley were killed while on their way to pick up Butler’s children. Now, a search warrant reveals the women’s bodies were found inside a chest freezer during a two-day excavation of the burial site nearly nine miles from Butler’s abandoned car.

Search warrant records also reveal what is believed to be blood found on duct tape, a sheath, a black knife, a ballcap and cloth gloves.

In addition, documents allege one of the suspects asked whether DNA could survive in churned dirt in a 15-foot-deep hole.

Five people, including Butler’s former mother-in-law, are charged with murder and kidnapping.