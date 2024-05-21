KS Legislators Waiting for Governor’s Call

Kansas Legislators are waiting for a call to come back to Topeka after Governor Laura Kelly vetoed a third tax package that was pushed forward at the end of the regular session.

The Governor stated last week she would soon announce the date for a special session to work for a solution.

“I recognize that Kansans desperately need tax relief. I will be working with legislative leaders to come to a compromise, forging a bipartisan tax cuts plan that will responsibly provide tax relief for all Kansans without threatening our state’s future fiscal stability,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Next week, I will be announcing the date of a special legislative session so we can deliver comprehensive, sustainable tax cuts. If we all work together, an affordable, bipartisan tax plan can be passed in less than a day.”

Salina area Representative Clarke Sanders joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra on Tuesday and says the sticking point remains on how many tax brackets will be identified – and what percentages will be agreed to.

Governor Kelly and Legislators both agree on proposals to exempt Social Security income from income tax collections and to expedite the elimination of the food tax from January of 2025 to July 1st of this year.