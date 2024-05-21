Salina man Harms his own Mother and others

On May 20th from 3:45-4:20 pm, a Salina male, Jarred Keehner was taken into custody after striking his own mother on the arm. The crime took place on the 1300th block of Arapahoe.

The 43-year old male was suspected out by two witnesses. Keehner then, followed to make threatening comments towards them. According to Police Captain David Villanueva, Keehner threatened to cause the witnesses harm, “kill and burn their house down with everyone it.”

Salina police were contacted to the scene and according to Captain Villanueva, Keehner appeared to be intoxicated. Police proceeded to take the suspect into custody and afterwards, police escorted Keehner to Salina Regional Health Center for a medical clearance. Keehner then threatened a Salina Regional security guard that he was going to “take their gun and beat them in the head with it.”

Keehner was charged with multiple counts of criminal threat and one count of domestic battery.