Softball has four earn All-KCAC honors

Four Kansas Wesleyan Softball student-athletes have been named to the 2024 All-KCAC Softball teams. The All-KCAC teams were selected by a vote of the conference coaches.

KWU had one first-team selection and three second-team selections in a season that saw the Coyotes go 13-13 in the conference and finish 24-20 overall on the season. The Coyotes earned the No. 7 seed in the KCAC tournament in 2024.

Sydnee Fordham was KWU’s lone first-team selection this season. In 26 conference games, Fordham hit .435 for the Coyotes which ranked sixth in the KCAC this season. She had 15 doubles in conference play which led the KCAC and 37 hits which ranked fifth in the conference. She ranked 12th in slugging percentage at .647 and 14th in on base percentage at .468.

Caitlyn Collier was a second-team selection for the Coyotes. In 20 appearances on the season overall, she posted a 1.63 ERA in 16 starts, going 7-5 in 99 innings pitched. She allowed 30 runs, 23 earned on 80 hits and struck out 77, and batters hit just .215 against her. In conference play, she had 12 appearances and 10 starts with eight complete games, going 5-3 with a 1.33 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 68 and a third innings, allowing only 17 runs, while striking out 48, holding batters to a .195 average. She ranked fourth in the KCAC in ERA in conference play and fifth in WHIP and 10th in strikeouts.

Eliza Flores was a second-team selection for the Coyotes. During conference play this season, she hit .338 for the Coyotes with 26 hits that included six doubles, a homer and drove in 19 runs with a .455 slugging average and a .435 on base percentage. She ranked 43rd in the KCAC in batting average and ranked 25th in hits. She ranked 19th in doubles.