Ware named Player of the Year for second straight year highlighting Men’s Tennis All-KCAC picks

Kansas Wesleyan’s Bryce Ware was selected as the KCAC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year for a second straight season highlighting KWU’s selections to the All-KCAC Men’s Tennis team in 2024.

Ware was phenomenal for the Coyotes this season once again. He posted a 10-0 record during KCAC play, beating several ranked opponents during the season. He had a 16-2 record overall this season in dual matches and posted a 29-5 record overall on the season. In doubles, Ware went 9-1 in KCAC play, and 16-2 overall in duals and 22-4 in all matches played this season.

Last fall he became the first KWU player to advance to the ITA Regional final and earn a bid to the NAIA ITA Cup in Rome, Georgia.

Ware is ranked No. 8 in the latest NAIA singles rankings from the ITA and is ranked No. 43 in doubles along with teammate Alex Sherer .

Ware also was named as the KCAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in Men’s Tennis, posting a 4.0 GPA through three academic years for the Coyotes while majoring in Business Management.

Alex Sherer was selected to the All-KCAC second team. He posted a 6-4 record for the Coyotes in singles in KCAC play all at the No. 2 position. He posted an 11-7 record in all dual matches and went 15-10 overall in all matches played.

Sherer had a 9-1 record in the KCAC in doubles play, playing all KCAC matches with Bryce Ware . He posted a 14-3 record in dual match doubles and was 20-5 overall on the season.

KWU posted a 13-8 record overall this season and a 7-4 record in the KCAC. KWU knocked off Sterling 4-0 in the quarterfinals before facing KCAC champion McPherson in the semifinals.