Salina Symphony Announces the 2024-2025 “Kaleidoscope” Season

The Salina Symphony announces a colorful season of programming with its “Kaleidoscope” season.

“I am delighted to continue to create and share memorable performances and experiences with the Salina Symphony this year,” said Yaniv Segal, music director. “From classics to newer works, Cabaret to Disney, and Tchaikovsky to Mozart, we invite you to explore the amazing colors of music together with us and enter the Kaleidoscope that is a symphony orchestra!”

The Kaleidoscope season opens with “Fantastique” Oct. 6 featuring colorful and imaginative music. Salina percussionist Hannah Applequist will command the spotlight in Paul Dooley’s new percussion concerto, The Soaring Souls, an energetic yet lyrical composition inspired by the tragic love story of Francesca da Rimini. The adventure continues with Symphonie Fantastique, a highly evocative and expressive work full of fantastical imagery, written by Berlioz in response to his own experiences of heartbreak and unrequited love. Prepare to be transported to a world of passion, drama and excitement with this unforgettable concert!

The Symphony will kick things off Nov. 10 for “Lights, Camera, Cabaret!” with music from the Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret followed by two new works by Kyle Saulnier, a multi-instrumentalist and composer who fuses American music with industrial rock. Singer Janie Brokenicky and dancer Alison Hiatt will tell the story of Kurt Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins, an accessible and satirical tale that uses wit, theatrical flair, dancing, cabaret music and a Greek chorus to explore the complexities of human nature and society.

Celebrate the holiday season with the Salina Symphony and Ballet Salina production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless ballet, The Nutcracker, Dec. 14 & 15. This beloved story of a young girl’s Christmas Eve dream never fails to touch the heart and create a lasting memory for the whole family.

Uplifting tunes and exuberant rhythms abound “Rocking Tchaikovsky” Jan. 12. Following a lively opener by Maestro Segal, the incredible principal cellist of The Cleveland Orchestra, Mark Kosower, will perform Friedrich Gulda’s Cello Concerto, a wild and catchy work described by the composer as “jazz, a minuet, rock, a smidgen of polka and a march.” On the second half, Tchaikovsky’s monumental and heroic Fifth Symphony paints the ultimate picture of victory over strife. From the lush orchestration to the soaring melodies, you won’t want this concert to end!

Bring the entire family to the Symphony March 1 for Disney in Concert: Once Upon a Time, a magical journey of storytelling that only the timeless tales of Disney can evoke. Brought to life by the talents of four Broadway caliber singers and featuring clips from the original films, Disney in Concert features beloved music from Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Lion King and more!

The mainstage season ends May 4 with Mozart’s majestic final work, the Requiem, a masterpiece of both solace and intensity reflective of the timeless themes of life, death and redemption. On the first half, the program opens with a spiritual work by Florence Price featuring principal clarinetist Chris Johnson. Young virtuoso Lun Li will then bring Joseph Bologne’s remarkable and “Mozartean” Ninth Violin Concerto to life.

Encore Performances

Encore performances begin Sept. 28 with Chamber Music in the Courtyard, featuring two of Mozart’s most beloved chamber works. The woodwind quintet will present The Melting Pot by Alyssa Morris, K-State associate professor of oboe, with movements titled “Bubbly,” “Sweet” and “Crunchy.” Following the concert, enjoy dinner in Downtown Salina to top off this delightful autumn evening!

Following rave reviews from last year’s event, Andrew Lipke will return to the Stiefel Theatre Jan. 18 to continue the conversation about how music transcends boundaries. Performing alongside the Salina Symphony String Quartet (featuring Maestro Segal), Andrew will unveil the deep-rooted connection between the history of the string quartet in both classical and contemporary music through an evening of storytelling and performances of rock works, including original music by Andrew himself. Don’t miss this exciting 2nd annual collaboration with the Stiefel Theatre!

Out of the Box returns April 26 at Theatre Salina’s Black Box with wide-ranging and exhilarating music championed by Alarm Will Sound, an innovative chamber ensemble described by the New York Times as “one of the most vital and original ensembles on the American music scene” and “as close to being a rock band as a chamber orchestra can be.” From dance beats to Ten Thousand Birds, a work about the birds of the Great Plains by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer John Luther Adams, get ready to hear new music that is as fun and exciting to listen to as it is to play!

The annual Symphony at Sunset D-Day Commemoration Concert will be held June 7 on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene. The outdoor event will feature patriotic and popular music from the Salina Symphony and the Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division Band.

Season Tickets on Sale Now! BOGO for New Subscribers!

Season tickets are available for $265 and $215. The Symphony is offering buy-one, get-one free season tickets for first-time subscribers. Tickets may be ordered by phone at 785-823-8309 or in person at the Symphony Office, located on the second floor of the Stiefel Theatre. Single tickets will go on sale Sept. 3rd.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact the Symphony Office at

(785) 823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.