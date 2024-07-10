Salina Symphony Announces Auditions for the 2024-2025 Season

Opportunity knocks in Salina for several aspiring musicians with tryouts set on the calendar.

The Salina Symphony, a semi-professional orchestra located in north-central Kansas, is announcing auditions for the 2024-2025 season.

Auditions for the following Salina Symphony positions will be held Mon., Aug. 26, and Tues., Aug. 27, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, at 132 S. 5th St.

Principal violin II, principal string bass, and section strings. Audition requirements are posted at www.salinasymphony.org. For more information, please contact the Symphony Office at 785-823-8309.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education.

