Salina South Splits Close Contests with Valley Center

In the Girls contest, Salina South came up with the victory in a close contest with Valley Center 42-41. The Lady Cougars got off to a hot start as they led 14-4 after the first quarter. Paityn

Fritz, who ended the night with 22 points had 9 of those points in the first quarter. After the first quarter, Valley Center ramped up their intensity on defense. They were able to deflect and

intercept passes from Salina South that led to some fast break opportunities. This allowed the Lady Hornets to get back in the game and at the end of the third quarter, it was all tied up at 33.

At the end of the contest, tied with 5 seconds left, Tamia Cheeks went strong to the basket and was fouled. She would then make the first free throw to put the Cougars on top by 1. After the

second free throw was missed by Cheeks, the Cougars played great defense and Valley Center

was not able to get a shot off before time expired.

For the Lady Cougars, the starting 5 were the only scorers on the night. Elle Barth finished with 6 points. Brooklyn Jordan and Brylee Moss both had 3 points. Tamia Cheeks finished with 8 and

Paityn Fritz finished with 22. Fritz battled some foul trouble on the night that affected how often she was on the court. Valley Center was led in scoring by Chalyn Boone and Avery Davison

who both finished with 8 points. Salina South improved to a 3-2 overall record and will be back in action on January 3rd on the road against the Derby Panthers. Valley Center dropped to a

record of 2-2.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Paityn Fritz

Scoring

Valley Center 4 / 17 / 12 / 9 41

Salina South 14 / 9 / 10 / 9 42

Like the Girls contest, the Salina South Boys got off to a hot start against Valley Center, in which they led at the end of the first quarter 19-7. However, Valley Center would claw their way back

and take the lead and hang on to beat the Cougars 51-48. After the first quarter, Valley Center would put the pressure on the Salina South offense throughout the night. Salina South would

continue to turn the ball over as Valley Center stepped into passing lanes and had quick hands that gave the Cougars trouble. The Cougars were able to hold on to the lead going into the

fourth quarter, but Valley Center would take the lead with minutes remaining. Some timely free throws for Valley Center kept the Cougars from retaking the lead. The Cougars had a chance at

the buzzer for a half court shot to force overtime but was off target.

A bright spot for the Cougars early was Sawyer Walker, who had 12 points, all in the first half and all from the three point line. Kobie Henley contributed 10 points and Dakaree Small added 5

points, all in the fourth quarter. Jace Humphrey and Gavin DeVoe both had 8 points on the night. For Valley Center, they were led in scoring by Doc Needham, who had 15 points including

three, 3 point baskets in the second half. Austin Saner had 11 points and Bryson Saner added 6 points, all in the final quarter. Salina South dropped to 2-3 on the season, while Valley Center

improved to a 4-0 record. Salina South will face Derby on the road on January 3rd.

City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game – Sawyer Walker

Scoring

Valley Center 7 / 11 / 15 / 18 51

Salina South 19 / 12 / 6 / 14 48