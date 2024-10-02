Salina Central Tennis excels in Topeka West Invitational

The Salina Central Girls Tennis team competed on Tuesday at the Topeka West Invitational at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
The Mustangs secured first place in both #1 and #2 Doubles on the day. At #1, the tandem of Addison and Mallory Renfro claimed their 5th tournament crown of the season, sweeping through competition by besting three top-ranked 6A foes in the tournament. The Renfro sisters defeated the #1 Doubles team from Blue Valley West 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the final round.
Claire Renfro and Kinsley Foth also added a championship for Salina Central as they won the #2 Doubles title by defeating 3-straight 6A teams as well, also beating team from Blue Valley West in the finals, 6-2, 6-1.
In singles, Brooke Banniger took 8th place in #1 Singles, and Kinsley Foth placed 8th in #2 Singles.
The tournament consisted of 12 teams from mostly the Topeka and Kansas City area, but the Mustangs continued their strong fall campaign, and will next be in action on Monday competing in the AVCTL-II League Tournament at Andover Central High School