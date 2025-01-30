Salina Central Struggles Against League-Leading Andover

GIRLS’ FINAL:

ANDOVER 66

CENTRAL 27

Thursday night marked a rescheduled doubleheader between Salina Central and Andover, originally set for January 7th, until weather intervened. This matchup marked the first time both teams would play since competing in last week’s Salina Invitational Tournament.

After winning the tournament championship on the girls side, Andover boasted a record of 10-1 with no losses in league play to speak of. In fact, the Andover girls had not lost a league game in exactly two years.

The Mustangs understood the challenge in front of them, but struggled to find clean looks on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, Andover was aggressive with their shot selection, seemingly confident in every attempt. Even when they missed, multiple players crashed the glass, creating second-chance opportunities to build an early lead.

On top of that, Central was tasked with stopping one of the most talented players in the league, sophomore guard Bella Bouddhara. She lived up to the hype, scoring 27 points while shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

The Mustangs were led in scoring by sophomore Grace Ostmeyer with 13 points.

BOYS’FINAL:

ANDOVER 68

CENTRAL 47

The Mustangs had gotten a close look at this year’s Andover team after watching them dismantle Salina South on their way to losing in the championship of the S.I.T. to Great Bend.

What they saw was an experienced group that plays extremely well together. Andover’s first couple baskets came on standard cuts to the rim with the ball ended up right where it needed to be each time.

Trailing Early, Central fell back into a zone defense which provoked Andover to shoot more 3-pointers. They obliged, knocking down 10 on the night.

Andover junior guard Paul Evans scored early and often, finishing with 17 points and 4 made threes. Senior Josh Kim, one of the best players in the league, dropped 23 points in just another night at the office for him.

Central found themselves caught in between on what type of defense to play, and couldn’t string together enough stops to mount a comeback.

Junior forward Kaden Snyder led the Mustangs in scoring with 11.