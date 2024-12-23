Salina 911 Fully Implements Priority Dispatch System

Salina 911 has expanded its use of the Priority Dispatch System to include Police and Fire protocols, enhancing emergency response for residents of Saline County and the City of Salina. The system, already in place for medical emergencies for over 30 years, brings structured, research-based processes to police and fire dispatching.

According to Saline County, under this system dispatchers follow nationally recognized standards and protocols to identify life-threatening situations, prioritize calls, and send the appropriate resources. The system guides dispatchers through structured questions, ensuring accurate identification of emergencies and enabling them to provide lifesaving instructions—such as CPR guidance or childbirth assistance—while responders are on the way.

“These protocols also help emergency personnel by delivering accurate information to improve on-scene care,” said Wayne Pruitt, Director of Salina 911 Emergency Communications. “For example, Salina 911 has used the Medical Priority Dispatch Protocols (MPDS™) for decades, allowing dispatchers to assist with CPR and other immediate needs over the phone. Expanding this system to police and fire dispatching ensures a consistent and effective approach across all emergencies.”

The Priority Dispatch System includes ProQ software, a three-day certification course, and ongoing quality improvement measures. Dispatchers are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch with recertification every two years and 24 hours of continuing dispatch education.

“This system increases safety and effectiveness for the first responders and creates better outcomes for callers,” said Dr. Jeff Clawson, Chair of the Rules Committee for the IAED Medical Council of Standards.

The system especially benefits new dispatchers, providing them with confidence and clear, incident-driven guidance based on the caller’s reports. Using structured protocols also reduces liability by ensuring that responses are aligned with the situation at hand.

Salina 911 integrates proactive quality improvement benchmarks to evaluate dispatch performance and adjust training and staffing as needed. These measures ensure that the community continues to receive the highest standard of care and that emergency response remains efficient and accurate.

With Salina 911’s implementation of the expanded system, residents can trust that their emergencies will be handled by highly trained professionals with advanced tools and protocols.