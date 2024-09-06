ROYALS GEAR UP FOR POSTSEASON RUN WITH FILM FROM ERIC HOSMER

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- As the Royals prepare for another potential postseason run, they’re looking back to 2014 for inspiration. On Tuesday, September 10, at 10 a.m., the Royals will debut a short film created in collaboration with former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer’s MoonBall Media, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s remarkable 2014 journey and their celebration earlier this season.

“The 2014 postseason was one of the most unforgettable in baseball history,” said Tony Snethen, Vice President of Brand Innovation. “It included one of the greatest games ever against the Oakland A’s, followed by an incredible run to Game 7 of the World Series. This film provides an opportunity to honor and highlight that extraordinary group of players while giving fans a glimpse of what’s possible in postseason baseball. Collaborating with Hosmer’s MoonBall Media gave us unprecedented access to the team, allowing us to tell this unique story.”

“This is a story told by players, for players,” said Hosmer. “Returning to Kansas City for the celebration and reliving that run with the guys who made it all happen was something special, and now, we’re thrilled to share that story.”

Fans can watch the film starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10 at Royals.com/2014 or youtube.com/@royals.

About Moonball Productions:

CONTENT FROM A BASEBALL PERSPECTIVE.

MoonBall Media is a first-of-its-kind MLB player-owned media company led by World Series Champion Eric Hosmer and former teammate & award-winning producer Anthony Seratelli. The duo transformed their professional baseball careers into a multi-faceted media company that creates premium IP with access to top-tier talent and stories. MoonBall features original unscripted programming, athlete-driven podcasts and owned & operated FAST channels.