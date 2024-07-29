ROYALS ACQUIRE RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER MICHAEL LORENZEN FROM TEXAS

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen from Texas for left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington.

Lorenzen went 5-6 with a 3.81 ERA (43 ER in 101.2 IP) in 19 appearances (18 starts) with the Rangers this season. He signed a one-year deal as a free agent on March 22 and began the season on the Injured List before making his season debut on April 15.

Lorenzen, 32, was a first-time All-Star last season, when he made 29 appearances (25 starts) with Detroit and Philadelphia and set career highs in starts, innings (153.0), wins (9) and strikeouts (111). After being acquired last Aug. 1 by Philadelphia, Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in his 2nd start with the Phillies on Aug. 9, 2023 vs. Washington.

He has held left-handed batters to a .144 average (24-for-167) this season, the lowest opponents’ average vs. left handers in the Majors (min. 150 left handers faced). Over the last two seasons, his .193 opponents’ average (93-for-483) vs. left handers is 2nd best in the Majors (min. 400 left handers faced), trailing only Corbin Burnes (.175).

The 10-year Major League veteran made his big league debut with Cincinnati in 2015 and pitched seven seasons with the Reds, during which 269 of his 295 appearances came in relief. In three seasons since—during which he’s spent time with the Angels (2022), Tigers (2023), Phillies (2023) and Rangers (2024)—61 of his 66 appearances have come as a starting pitcher.

Pennington, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of the Colorado School of Mines in 2020 and made his Major League debut earlier this season on July 5 at Coors Field, where he retired both batters he faced. In 37 appearances (2 starts) with Triple-A Omaha this season, he went 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA (15 ER in 59.2 IP) and 79 strikeouts (11.9 K/9).