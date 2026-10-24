Rider, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both killed in a head on collision with a pickup truck on a Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Michael Schmidt from Preston, Kansas, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on US 166 Highway. He failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and collided head on with on oncoming GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Schmidt and a passenger on the motorcycle, 63-year-old Barbara Schmidt, were both killed. No one in the pickup truck was injured.

The crash happened during the noon hour on Friday, on US 166 Highway at the Junction with US 75 Highway, 3.3 miles north of Caney in Montgomery County.