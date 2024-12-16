Resident Chases Burglars with Crowbar

A Salina man chases a group of burglars from his home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that early Saturday morning around 3am, a man heard some banging at his front door. He looked through the peephole and saw no one on the porch.

Moments later the noise returned. This time he opened the door to see if someone needed help and was met by four people dressed in black and wearing ski masks on their faces.

They rushed in and grabbed a Playstation-5 game control system, but did not stay long as the resident grabbed a crowbar and chased them off.

Loss is listed at $750.