Record Setting Heat

After a record high of 107 on Sunday in Salina, breaking a record of 106 set in 1939, it will be a hot week.

Mon – Forecast High 103 – Record 108 in 1922

Tues – Forecast High 104 – Record 109 in 1922

Wed – Forecast High 103 – Record 110 in 2000

Thurs – Forecast High 102 – Record 108 in 1947

Fri – Forecast High 96 – Record 106 in 1898

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.