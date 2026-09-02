Ptacek Takes the Baton as Southeast of Saline Begins New Chapter

Pictured: Head coach Chance Ptacek

GYPSUM — The prospect of taking over one of the state’s top Class 2A football programs could be daunting to even the most seasoned head coach.

Chance Ptacek, on the other hand, views his first head coaching opportunity at Southeast of Saline more as taking a baton than starting from scratch.

“I’m excited,” said Ptacek, who was promoted from assistant to head coach after Mitch Gebhardt stepped down in April. “I really haven’t had a chance to slow down and kind of think about what is different.”

“But we are going to lean on our traditions and standards, and just how we do things, and that’s what our focus is going to be. And then hopefully we’ll let Friday nights take care of themselves.”

On a positive note, Ptacek takes the reins following the two most successful back-to-back seasons in Southeast football history. After claiming the school’s second state championship with a 13-0 record in 2024, the Trojans followed it up with a 12-1 mark and runner-up finish a year ago, and they have not lost a regular season game since 2019.

That’s the good news.

On the other hand, the Trojans must replace nine starters on both offense and defense from the 2025 team that breezed through the playoffs before falling to Nemaha Central, 35-6, in the finals.

Still, Ptacek is undeterred heading into the season opener Friday when Southeast play host to state-ranked Beloit. The Trojans have rebuilt their roster in the past without missing a beat.

“I think that’s something that we do well is we practice with pace, and our number twos get about the equal number of reps as our number ones do,” said Ptacek, an assistant for all 16 years under Gebhardt, Southeast’s all-time winningest coach. “So, I think that’s kind of lent ourselves to having that depth and allowing us for that next guy to step in and do a good job.”

Ptacek also has a veteran staff, including returning longtime Southeast assistant Trenton Douglas and Kent Jacobson.

“I think the kids appreciate that me and coach Douglas and coach Jacobson were on the previous staff, and we were together for at least 10 years,” Ptacek said. “There’s a definite comfort factor.”

“The kids aren’t learning something new. They’re not learning a different process.”

Newcomers are former Salina South assistant Tyler Smith, who also serves as Southeast’s head softball coach, and Jason Drouillard from Smoky Valley.

The only returning starters from a year ago are senior Tiernan Ptacek at quarterback and free safety, and junior two-way lineman Tristan Swank. Ptacek was a North Central Activities Association all-conference pick on defense while Swank was a second team selection on both sides of the ball.

The Trojans also return top reserves from a year ago in seniors Lyrik Lilley at wide receiver and linebacker, and Josh Watkins at offensive line and linebacker, plus junior linemen Elijah Kejr, Kain Sawyers and Ryan Weller.

“They didn’t necessarily start, but our guys up front got a lot of reps,” Ptacek said. “So those guys behind Tristan got a lot of experience, and they contributed quite a bit last year.”

“Along with Tiernan, we’re going to lean on them pretty heavily, but we’ve got a lot of other guys we’re excited about getting their opportunity to step in the skill roles.”

The offense starts with Tiernan Ptacek, who took over at quarterback midway through season when all-conference senior went down with a knee injury. Ptacek

“It was unfortunate how it happened for sure, but with Tiernan we didn’t have to change or adjust what we did at all,” Ptacek said of his son, who completed 60.8% of his passes for 1,174 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions while rushing for 338 yards and seven more scores. “He just fit in and competed and did what we had had to do, or he had to do to make us successful.”

At running back, the Trojans must replace all-stater Grady Gebhardt, who rushed for 2,066 yards and 33 touchdowns and caught a team-best 27 passes for 585 yards and 10 TDs. Senior LaVone Hopkins, who rushed for 309 yards and three scores as a backup is the heir apparent, though sophomore Christian Peterson also is in the mix.

Southeast lost most of its receiving corps, though Lilley did see significant playing time as a backup. Other candidates are senior Casson Klover and junior Hendrix Lund

“There were a lot of things we built around Grady offensively, and we’re just going to have to attack things differently what we would have the last couple of years,” Ptacek said.

Defensively, the Trojans also will relay on the 6-foot-1, 260-pound Swank to anchor the line at an end, along with Christian Peterson, Sawyers and Jayden Kloster. Swank recorded 75 tackles, 12 for loss last year.

Watkins saw significant playing time behind Gebhardt at inside linebacker last year and made 48 stops. Christian Peterson and Kloster also will factor in both and linebacker and nose guard, while Tyson Keller, Caden Peterson and Lilley rotate on the outside.

Ptacek had 38 tackles and three interceptions last year at free safety. Sophomore Burton Brooks is the other safety, with Klover, junior Karson Barragan and sophomore Leighton Nutsch at the corners.

Ptacek likes what he has seen from his team leading up to the season opener.

“They had a good summer and worked really hard,” he said. “As a team, we had 90% attendance with all of our camps and all of our weight sessions, so those kids have been hungry and put in the work to have success on the field.”

“I’m excited for them and for their opportunity to show what they can do on Friday nights.”

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE FOOTBALL 2026 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 — Beloit

Sept. 11 — at Lyons

Sept. 18 — Ellsworth

Sept. 25 — at Marysville

Oct. 2 — at Wichita Collegiate

Oct. 9 — Council Grove

Oct. 16 — at Riley County

Oct. 23 — Minneapolis