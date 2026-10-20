PREP – NCKL Fall Week 9 Recap

Chapman defeated Clay Center 36-14 Friday night to remain atop the 2026 North Central Kansas League football standings in the lone intra-NCKL football showdown this past week.

The victory moves Chapman to 6-1, 5-0 on the season, while Clay Center drops to 3-4, 1-3.

Concordia defeated Smoky Valley 18-14, Marysville defeated Minneapolis 21-6 and Wamego defeated Hesston 42-14, and Rock Creek defeated Perry Lecompton 20-12 for the other NCKL victories on Friday.

Abilene lost 33-14 against Circle in the other NCKL football contest Friday night.

Clay Center won the 2026 NCKL volleyball regular season championship with a 34-4, 12-0 record while Rock Creek finished 2nd with an 18-13, 9-3 record and Abilene finished 3rd with a 17-15, 5-7 record.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 5-0 in the Abilene tournament. The Cowgirls defeated Augusta 2-0, Buhler 2-0, El Dorado 2-0, Salina Central 2-0 and Topeka High 2-0. … The Cowboy football team lost 33-14 against Circle on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Clay Center 36-14 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Chapman 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team lost 36-14 against Clay Center on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Marysville on Tuesday. … The Panther football team defeated Smoky Valley 18-14 on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept Concordia 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Minneapolis 21-6 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept Wamego 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Mustang football team defeated Perry Lecompton 20-12 on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Rock Creek on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Louisburg and 2-0 against Ottawa. … The Red Raider football team defeated Hesston 42-14 on Friday.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 5 0 6 1

Wamego 4 0 5 1

Marysville 2 1 5 2

Clay Center 1 3 3 4

Rock Creek 1 2 6 2

Concordia 1 3 2 5

Abilene 1 4 1 6

Friday, October 16

Circle 33, Abilene 14

Chapman 36, Clay Center 14

Concordia 18, Smoky Valley 14

Marysville 21, Minneapolis 6

Wamego 42, Hesston 14

Rock Creek 20, Perry Lecompton 12

Friday, October 23

Abilene at Marysville

Chapman at Hesston

Concordia at Clay Center

Rock Creek at Bonner Springs

Jefferson West at Wamego

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 34 4

Rock Creek 9 3 18 13

Abilene 5 7 17 15

Chapman 5 7 18 16

Marysville 6 6 18 18

Wamego 4 8 11 24

Concordia 1 11 3 29