The Marysville Bulldogs will represent the North Central Kansas League in the final week of the 2026 fall season as the Bulldog football team defeated Garden Plain 34-7 on Friday to qualify for the Class 2A state championship game against Silver Lake.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball this past season and football this past week or season if their season is complete:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with a 18-16, 5-7 record. … The Cowboy football team finished the season with a 1-8, 1-5 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with an 18-17, 5-7 record. … The Fighting Irish football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when they lost 26-20 against Hoisington in the 2nd round of the 3A playoffs.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the season with a 40-5, 12-0 record. … The Tiger football team finished the season with a 2-7, 0-5 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther finished the season with a 3-29, 1-11 record. … The Panther football team finished the season with a 3-6, 2-3 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 20-20, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog football team defeated Garden Plain 34-7 on Friday to qualify for the Class 2A state championship game next Saturday where they will play against Silver Lake.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 19-14, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team lost 34-21 against Wamego on Friday in the 2nd round of the 4A playoffs.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team finished its season with a 9-2, 4-0 record.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 5 0 7 3

Wamego 4 0 9 2

Marysville 3 1 10 2

Concordia 2 3 3 6

Rock Creek 1 2 7 3

Clay Center 1 4 3 6

Abilene 1 5 1 8

Friday, November 20

Marysville 34, Garden Plain 7

Saturday, November 28

Marysville vs. Silver Lake

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 40 5

Rock Creek 9 3 19 14

Abilene 5 7 18 16

Chapman 5 7 18 17

Marysville 6 6 20 20

Wamego 4 8 11 25

Concordia 1 11 3 29