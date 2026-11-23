Salina’s running series is capping off a record-setting 2026 season this week as runners and walkers prepare for the final event on the calendar, the YMCA Turkey Trot, on Thursday.

Launched in 2025 by local race directors who meet quarterly to expand running and walking opportunities in the community, the Run Salina Series brings together nine local races while raising funds for area nonprofits serving children and adults. Participants who complete at least four of the nine events earn an exclusive Run Salina Series finishers item.

Organizers say 2026 has been a landmark year for the local running scene. Five events including the Love, Chloe Family Fun Run, Smoky Hill River Run, Run for the Hills, Fe For A Cure, and Frosty Fun Runs broke their all-time registration records. Additionally, four races surpassed 1,000 registered participants including the Salina Crossroads Marathon, Fe For A Cure, Smoky Hill River Run, and Frosty Fun Runs. Prior to 2025, the Salina Crossroads Marathon was the only local race to have reached the 1,000-runner mark.

Fundraising also reached new highs, led by Fe For A Cure, which raised a record $100,686 for patient programs at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, including the appearance center, patient meal program, Rebecca A. Morrison House, and transportation assistance.

“Salina has a well-deserved reputation for having some of the top races in Kansas,” said Daniel Craig, co-founder of the Salina Crossroads Marathon. “Salina races have incredible volunteers and community support and our generous sponsors allow local races to have affordable entry fees.”

Three events joined the series for the first time in 2026 including the DVACK In Her Shoes Fun Run/Walk, Ashby House Foamy Fun Run, and YMCA Turkey Trot. Other participating races in the nine-event lineup include the Love, Chloe Family Fun Run, Smoky Hill River Run, Run for the Hills, Fe For A Cure, Salina Crossroads Marathon, and Frosty Fun Runs.

Craig pointed to broader momentum across the city’s running community as well. “With our high school teams and Kansas Wesleyan University having awesome cross-country seasons, increased participation in the Salina Running Club, and having some of the premier youth track and field clubs in the state Salina has quickly become one of the top running communities in Kansas,” he said, thanking the City of Salina, Salina Downtown Inc., the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, sponsors, volunteers, and participants.

The 2026 series concludes with the YMCA Turkey Trot at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, at Bill Burke Park. Race details and registration are available on the Salina Family YMCA Turkey Trot event page.

For runners who qualified for a Run Salina Series finishers item and did not pick it up at the Salina Crossroads Marathon or Frosty Fun Runs packet pickups, the planning committee will meet in early December to schedule additional pickup dates and locations. Details will be sent by email and posted on Facebook as organizers look to add more races and continue growing the series in 2027.