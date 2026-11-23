An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at a Kansas prison.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 45-year-old Anthony Longoria requested medical assistance at the Norton Correctional Facility facility Sunday night after experiencing a medical emergency. Facility staff initiated emergency life-saving measures, which continued while Longoria was transported to a local hospital and after his arrival. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and Longoria was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

Under Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) protocol, the death of any resident in agency custody triggers an investigation by both the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. That investigation remains ongoing.

Longoria was serving a 75-month sentence for parole violations following convictions for second-degree murder in Sedgwick County, Kansas.

The Norton Correctional Facility is an adult male prison with 539 medium-security beds and 168 minimum-security beds. It also operates a satellite unit in Stockton, Kansas, with a capacity of 128 minimum-security beds.