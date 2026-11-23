Fewer people will be traveling across Kansas for Thanksgiving this year. AAA Kansas has put the number of people expected to travel at least 50 miles from home in the days ahead of the holiday at just over 80 million, which is down slightly from last year.
While the total marks a slight dip from last year, ending a three-year streak of record-high Thanksgiving travel, the agency notes that overall volume remains near historic highs as travelers contend with higher fuel and airfare costs.
- Car: About 72.9 million travelers (nearly 90% of all holiday travelers), down slightly from 2025 amid elevated gas prices.
- Air: About 5.96 million domestic air travelers, a 0.2% decrease from 2025, with higher ticket prices. [1]
- Bus, Train, and Cruise: About 2.6 million travelers, up 4.1% from 2025 as more travelers opt for cruises and alternative transit.
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: Heavy afternoon and evening congestion (roughly 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: Heavy congestion from noon to 7 p.m.
- Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 26): Lightest traffic overall, making it favorable for shorter drives.
- Return Trip (Friday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Nov. 29): Friday afternoon/evening (around 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.) is congested, while Saturday and Sunday see heavy traffic from noon into the evening (departing before 11 a.m. is recommended).
AAA advises motorists to check tire pressure, battery health, and fluid levels before heading out, noting that AAA responded to more than 562,000 roadside assistance calls over last Thanksgiving week, and to watch their speed. Flyers are urged to build in buffer time for airport traffic and keep airline rebooking options handy in case of winter weather.