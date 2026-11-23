Fewer people will be traveling across Kansas for Thanksgiving this year. AAA Kansas has put the number of people expected to travel at least 50 miles from home in the days ahead of the holiday at just over 80 million, which is down slightly from last year.

While the total marks a slight dip from last year, ending a three-year streak of record-high Thanksgiving travel, the agency notes that overall volume remains near historic highs as travelers contend with higher fuel and airfare costs.