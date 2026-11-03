PREP – NCKL Fall Week 11 Recap

The North Central Kansas League did damage to its own in the first round of the 2026 football playoffs this past week, and that trend is set to continue in the 2nd round this week.

The NCKL has four football teams still alive as the football playoffs enter the 2nd week and while the NCKL is ensured of having at least one team advance to the next round, it is also ensured that at least one of those four will see their season come to an end on Friday.

In the opening round, the NCKL saw Wamego take out NCKL foe Abilene 41-13 and Chapman eliminated NCKL foe Concordia 48-20. This week the NCKL will again have league rivals meet up when Rock Creek hosts Wamego.

The NCKL had one of its seven teams qualify for the state volleyball tournament and the Clay Center Lady Tigers went undefeated in pool play and finished with a 3rd place trophy on Saturday.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished the season with an 18-16, 5-7 record. … The Cowboys football team lost 41-13 against Wamego on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished the season with an 18-17, 5-7 record. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Concordia 48-20 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished in 3rd place in the Class 4A state tournament over the weekend. The Lady Tigers went 3-0 in pool play on Thursday, defeating Topeka Hayden 2-0, Circle 2-0, and Eudore 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Bishop Miege in the semifinals on Saturday but rebounded and defeated Eudora 2-1 in the consolation final to finish in 3rd place. … The Tiger football team lost 38-6 against Hoisington on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther finished the season with a 3-29, 1-11 record. … The Panther football team lost 48-20 against Chapman on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 20-20, 6-6 record. … The Bulldog football tam defeated Southeast of Saline 25-24 in overtime in the 1st round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the season with a 19-14, 9-3 record. … The Mustang football team defeated Highland Park 78-0 on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 4-8 record. … The Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 41-13 on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 5 0 7 2

Wamego 4 0 8 1

Marysville 3 1 7 2

Concordia 2 3 3 6

Rock Creek 1 2 7 2

Clay Center 1 4 3 6

Abilene 1 5 1 8

Thursday, October 29

Wamego 41, Abilene 13

Rock Creek 78, Highland Park 0

Friday, October 30

Chapman 48, Concordia 20

Hoisington 38, Clay Center 6

Marysville 25, Southeast of Saline 24, OT

Friday, November 6

Chapman at Hoisington

Kingman at Marysville

Wamego at Rock Creek

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 12 0 40 5

Rock Creek 9 3 19 14

Abilene 5 7 18 16

Chapman 5 7 18 17

Marysville 6 6 20 20

Wamego 4 8 11 25

Concordia 1 11 3 29